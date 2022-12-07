The North Newton boy's basketball team suffered a loss to the Hanover Central Wildcats on Dec. 6. The final score was 53-30.
The first quarter saw North Newton leading Hanover with a score of 11-10. However, in quarter two the Wildcats were able to overtake the Spartans, moving into half-time with a 25-20 lead. North Newton only managed six points in quarter three compared to the 17 points earned from Hanover. Another four points from the Spartans in the final quarter of the game gave them their final score of 30, while the Wildcats put up nine to give them 53.