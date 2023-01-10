Both the Newton County Spartans varsity basketball teams hosted the West Central Trojans on Friday, January 6.
First up was the North Newton Lady Spartans, who suffered a 59-35 loss to the Trojans.
Both the Newton County Spartans varsity basketball teams hosted the West Central Trojans on Friday, January 6.
First up was the North Newton Lady Spartans, who suffered a 59-35 loss to the Trojans.
Leading the Lady Spartans at the rim was Makenna Schleman. Schleman picked up a total of 11 points on the night. Lexi Cunnigham ended her night with a total of eight points, while June Busboom finished off with six.
The team will next look to take on Frontier on Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at home.
Also playing on January 6 was the North Newton boy's varsity basketball team. The team managed to come away with a 52-36 victory over the Trojans. The win also gave North Newton head coach, Samuel Zachery the record for career wins as head coach at North Newton.
Evan Gagnon led the charge for the Spartans with 25 points at the rim. Levi Church followed with 11 points of his own, while Michael Levy and Connor Scotella each had six.
When asked about his record-breaking win, coach Zachery said that it was less about his personal victory and more about the betterment of the program itself.
"The kids that have played for me work very hard to get better every day and in the last four years, they have fought in every single game," he said via email. "Their determination and dedication is what has made this program better."
He then went on to thank those who've been involved in the program along the way. "My assistants since I have been here, Casey Ehlinger, Mike Montemayer, Eric Jones, Chandler Spring, Julie Decker and Ben Vanderwall, have also played a large part and I appreciate all they do for the kids and the program."
The North Newton Spartans boys will take on Faith Christian on the road on Jan. 13 at 8 p.m.
