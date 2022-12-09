The South Newton Lady Rebels and North Newton Lady Spartans girl’s basketball teams faced off at South Newton High School on Dec. 8. North Newton earned the victory with a final score of 44-25.
To start the game, North Newton’s Lexi Cunningham was fouled in the first 30 seconds and sent to the line to make one of two free throw attempts, putting the Spartans up 1-0. North Newton then scored again with 5:22 on the clock to give them a 3-0 lead over the Rebels. Meghan Wright managed to score with 4:31 remaining in the first quarter, making the score 3-2. That basket was answered with a three-pointer from the Lady Spartan June Busboom, putting the score at 6-2. Two unanswered baskets from North Newton’s Makenna Schleman and Cunningham extended the Spartan’s lead 10-2 at the 2:34 mark. Schleman was then fouled and sent to the line while scoring with just above two minutes left in the first quarter and made her extra point attempt, putting the score at 13-2 where it remained until the end of the first quarter of play.
In quarter two, South Newton’s Addysen Standish managed to come out and score a three-pointer to put the score at 13-5. The Spartan’s Madelyn Arrenholz is fouled at the 6:30 mark sending her to the line to make one of two shots and extending North Newton’s lead 14-5. North Newton’s Schleman is also fouled with 5:05 on the clock to make one of her three free throw attempts, giving North Newton a ten-point lead over the Rebels, 15-5. Unanswered baskets from Schleman and Cunningham boosted the Spartan’s lead 19-5 before Taylor Mattull is fouled. Mattull made one out of two free throw shots, putting the score at 20-5 with 1:39 left in the first half. Schleman then scored North Newton’s final two points of the game with 1:10 on the clock before South Newton managed to score with just under 30 seconds left. South Newton’s Standish was fouled with six seconds left in the half to make one free throw moving into the second half of the game with a score of 22-8.
South Newton managed to put up 17 points in quarter three, however, North Newton maintained their lead moving into the fourth quarter with a score of 33-25. The Spartans scored an additional 11 points in the final quarter of play while holding the Rebels at 25 to take home the victory.
Leading North Newton at the rim was Makenna Schleman. Schleman put up 21 points on the night, followed by June Busboom with seven. Madelyn Arrenholz also contributed five.
For the Rebels, Addysen Standish led the charge putting up a total of 16 points. Meghan Wright finished her night with seven points, while Avalin Bohlinger finished with two.
The North Newton Lady Spartan's next game will be at home on Dec. 13 against Boone Grove. South Newton will look to take on West Central on the road on Dec. 10.