The South Newton Lady Rebels and North Newton Lady Spartans girl’s basketball teams faced off at South Newton High School on Dec. 8. North Newton earned the victory with a final score of 44-25.

To start the game, North Newton’s Lexi Cunningham was fouled in the first 30 seconds and sent to the line to make one of two free throw attempts, putting the Spartans up 1-0. North Newton then scored again with 5:22 on the clock to give them a 3-0 lead over the Rebels. Meghan Wright managed to score with 4:31 remaining in the first quarter, making the score 3-2. That basket was answered with a three-pointer from the Lady Spartan June Busboom, putting the score at 6-2. Two unanswered baskets from North Newton’s Makenna Schleman and Cunningham extended the Spartan’s lead 10-2 at the 2:34 mark. Schleman was then fouled and sent to the line while scoring with just above two minutes left in the first quarter and made her extra point attempt, putting the score at 13-2 where it remained until the end of the first quarter of play.

