The North Newton Lady Spartan's basketball team picked up two wins at home on Dec. 2 and 3. The team first took on Hebron and grabbed a 47-39 victory.
Quarter one saw North Newton up 14-4 over Hebron. In quarter two Hebron was able to outscore the Spartans putting up 10 points to their five, moving into half-time with a game score of 19-14. However, an additional 28 points from the Spartans to Hebron’s 25 points in the second half allowed them to pick up the 47-39 win.
North Newton’s Makenna Schleman led the team in total points with 27. Madelyn Arrenholz picked up six points of her own, while June Busboom and Lexi Cunningham each finished their night off with four apiece.
North Newton then moved on to take on the Griffith Panthers again at home on Saturday, Dec. 3. They managed yet another victory, defeating the Panthers 45-31.
Schleman once again lead the charge for North Newton with a total of 29 points at the rim. Cunningham finished off with a total of 10 points, while Arrenholz picked up four.
The North Newton Spartans girl’s basketball team are now 2-7 on the season. They will next look to take on Faith Christian at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 on the road.