The North Newton Lady Spartan's basketball team picked up two wins at home on Dec. 2 and 3. The team first took on Hebron and grabbed a 47-39 victory.

Quarter one saw North Newton up 14-4 over Hebron. In quarter two Hebron was able to outscore the Spartans putting up 10 points to their five, moving into half-time with a game score of 19-14. However, an additional 28 points from the Spartans to Hebron’s 25 points in the second half allowed them to pick up the 47-39 win.

