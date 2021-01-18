MOROCCO — By dominating the boards, North Newton found a way to battle out an important 47-39 win over Frontier Jan. 12 to improve to 3-0 in the Midwest Conference.
The Lady Spartans pulled down 49 rebounds, including 16 on the offensive end, while Frontier finished with just 20 total rebounds.
“It wasn’t a pretty win, but it’s a win,” said North Newton coach Jenny Spillers. “We are having problems shooting the ball, but we are killing it on the boards. The girls are playing hard and the defense is there, we just have to be more consistent shooting the ball.”
North Newton was just 1 of 12 from 3-point range, while Frontier connected on 5 of 17 from deep.
The Lady Falcons hit three 3-pointers in the opening quarter to get out to an early lead. Senior Courtney Gutwein nailed a pair of 3-pointers and had eight points in the opening stanza.
It was Senior Night for the Lady Spartans and the team’s five seniors played the entire first quarter. Mackendzie Dresbaugh and Hope Churchill each had four points in the first quarter to pace the North Newton attack.
However, Frontier finished off the first quarter with an 8-2 run for a 13-10 advantage.
North Newton controlled the glass in the second quarter, pulling down 10 offensive rebounds, which led to 11 second-chance points. Harley Schleman led the Lady Spartans with eight points in the quarter, while Frontier was just 1 of 10 from the floor and got outscored 15-5.
North Newton held a 25-18 lead at the break.
The third quarter was a sloppy one for both teams. Danielle Hinch put in five points in the frame, while Heidi Schleman added four as the Lady Spartans held on to a 34-26 lead. Gutwein and Emma Blissett each had a pair of baskets in the third quarter to keep Frontier close.
North Newton used a 6-1 scoring run early in the fourth quarter to push its lead to 13 points, 40-27.
Frontier was able to cut the deficit to eight points on a couple of occasions but couldn’t get any closer.
Hinch finished with 13 points to lead North Newton, while Ha. Schleman had 12, and Dresbaugh and He. Schleman each had six. Hinch and Ha. Schleman had a double-double on the night with 11 and 10 rebounds respectfully, while He. Schleman finished with 13 rebounds. Hinch had seven blocks, just three away from recording a triple-double in the victory.
“Dani (Hinch) gave us another spark,” added Spillers. “She’s playing aggressively, doing her job on the boards and rejecting a lot of shots.”
In other action:
North Newton 51, River Forest 41
HOBART — The Lady Spartans fell behind by 10 points in the opening quarter before rolling back for a 51-41 victory on Jan. 15.
North Newton went on a 22-7 run in the second quarter to take a 26-21 lead into the locker rooms.
The North Newton defense held River Forest to just three points in the third quarter as its lead increased to 36-24.
The Lady Spartans would hold on for the win, as Hinch put up her second straight double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. He. Schleman added nine points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks, while Cayci Ehlinger had eight points in the win.
With the win, North Newton improved to 6-6 on the season.