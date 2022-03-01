It was senior night on Friday at Attica with the Red Rambles honoring all their winter sports and winter activity students including boys’ basketball seniors Bradley Britt and Jamairie Johnson.
However, it might as well have been South Newton’s senior night as the Rebels put five seniors on the floor against Attica and that crew caught fire early from the outside to pull away from their hosts.
Hitting three three-pointers and one other jumper, South Newton outscored Attica 11-0 in the first period.
The Ramblers struggled to find a shot and those few they discovered went awry while at the same time getting into foul trouble with Johnson picking up two and Hunter Smith being tagged with three.
“That’s been a problem all year,” Derrick Milenkoff, the Attica head coach said. “We get into foul trouble and by the end of the games, we’ve lost several players.”
Seth Miller fed Johnson to start the second quarter, but South Newton added their fourth and fifth treys of the night along with a free throw to lead 18-2 before Johnson got another lay-up to end the 7-0 run.
Drew Mandeville followed with a free throw and Garret Crowder converted a three-point play to pull Attica within eleven, but the Rebels closed out the quarter on a 6-0 run, including another trey, to lead 25-8 at the half.
Midway through the third quarter, Johnson made another lay-up, but those were the only points the Ramblers would score in the period on their way to trailing 37-10 by the end of the period.
Smith fed Johnson for a lay-up to open the fourth quarter and Bradley Britt added a putback but South Newton continued to up their lead.
In that period, Milenkoff said he put in some reserves “just to see what they could do” and Kyler Stamper, a freshman, came through with a basket but could not make a follow-up free throw.
Crowder scored the final four points of the contest for the Ramblers who fell 54-20.
After the contest, Milenkoff said he was sorry the seniors could not pick up a win on their special night, but he wanted to stress how much Britt and Johnson meant to the program.
“We lost a lot of our scoring from last year and we had some seniors not come out this year,” he said. “Bradley and Jamairie came out and fought every day – no matter the outcome on the scoreboard. They could have quit or gone through the motions, but instead they worked hard for us.”
Milenkoff described Britt as “a warrior out there” and said “the sky is the limit for Jamairie,” claiming the duo are the foundation upon which the future of Attica basketball will be built.
“They were leaders for us, both in practice and on the court,” Milenkoff said. “They did it every day, being role models for the younger guys. That they were doing this, despite our record, says all I need to know about them.”
