Area teams faced off at the West Central Jamboree on Nov. 18.
Each team played a total of two quarters, divided up over the four competing teams. Those teams were the South Newton Rebels, North Newton Spartans, West Central Trojans, and the Demotte Christian Knights.
South Newton took on the Trojans to start the night where they defeated the home team with a score of 14-11.
The Trojans scored first after tip-off after West Central’s Conner Schleman put the ball up for two points. South Newton’s Evyn Krug was then fouled while scoring a layup and sent to the line to make his free throw attempts, giving South Newton the lead 3-2. The Rebels scored again with a shot from Connor Latta to extend their lead 5-2. West Central was then able to gain some ground on the Rebels after Bryce Nannenga was fouled and made both free throw shots, making the score 5-4 at the 5:03 mark. A three-pointer from the Trojans’ Nannenga then gave them the lead 7-5. However, Korbin Cruz managed to tie up the game for the Rebels with a successful shot with 4:20 left. Chayse Stillabower then managed five straight points with a layup and a three-pointer respectively to give the Rebels the lead 12-7. That three-pointer was answered with a shot from the Trojans. A layup a piece from each team in the final minute of playtime put the score at 14-11 with the Rebels on top.
The Trojans then took on Demotte Christian where they were defeated by the Knights 19-8.
South Newton took on North Newton and fell to the Spartans 14-12.
To start the match-up, North Newton’s Michael Levy was fouled to make one of his two free throw attempts, putting them on the board first. Evan Gagnon scored for the Spartans with a layup, extending the team’s lead over the Rebels 3-0. South Newton’s Latta managed to tie up the game with a three-pointer but was answered with a three-pointer from North Newton’s Gagnon making the score 6-3. North Newton’s Patrick Barry scored a layup at the 4:30 mark to extend their lead over the Rebels 8-3. North Newton scored again before South Newton’s Luke Hoskins scored a layup to put the score at 10-5. North Newton’s Connor Scotella managed a layup of his own before Scotella picked up the final two points earned by North Newton, making the score 14-7. South Newton managed another five points before the end of the matchup, however, North Newton came away with the win, 14-12.
North Newton then moved on to take on the Knights before the end of the night.
North Newton will look to host Lake Station at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22. South Newton will also play on the 22 taking on Riverton Parke on the road.