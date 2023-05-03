The North Newton Spartan’s baseball team picked up another win on the season on Tuesday, May 2 against the Faith Christian Eagles. The final score was 11-0.
Picking up the win on the mound was Junior Patrick Barry. Barry threw 10 strikeouts while only allowing two hits during his five innings on the mound.
At the plate, Junior Malcom Tharp had two hits, one walk, picking up a double and grabbing three RBI’s. Barry finished with two hits, picking up a triple and one RBI. Senior Micheal Levy also finished with two hits. Junior Evan Gagnon saw one hit in his four plate appearances, walking three times and knocking in two RBI’s and a double.
Taking home the loss for Faith Christian was Junior Colin Frier. Frier finished with six strikeouts, while allowing seven hits.
Faith Christian only saw two hits on the night, one of which was a double from Senior Chris Hearn. Jacob Patton picked up the team’s other hit.
North Newton now sits at a record of 11-4 on the season. The team will once again see the likes of Faith Christian, this time on the road at 5 p.m. on May 4 before hosting the 9-6 Twin Lakes Indians at 6 p.m. on May 5.