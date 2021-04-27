North Newton 10, Frontier 0
MOROCCO, Ind. — Eight different players got hits for North Newton in a 10-0 win over Frontier on April 22. Michael Levy, Patrick Barry, Cade Ehlinger, and Austin Goddard each had two hits apiece, and Deklin Ward and Levy both drove in two runs.
Goddard earned the win as he went six innings allowing no runs on four hits and two walks while striking out eight.
North White 6, South Newton 2
KENTLAND, Ind. — South Newton was held to single runs in the second inning and the bottom of the seventh in a 6-2 loss to North White on April 22.
Korbin Cruz, Evyn Krug, and Ian Werner all had two hits apiece and Krug and Beto Costillo drove a run in each in the loss.
North White scored six runs on 12 hits while South Newton scored two runs on eight hits.
Kellen Krug picked up the loss throwing five innings allowing six runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks. He struck out eight in the contest.
North Newton 17, Frontier 0
CHALMERS, Ind.— The Spartan pitching staff combined for a no-hitter in the win over Frontier on April 23.
Evan Ganon, Andrew Colovos, and Kayden Rowland all pitched in the win as North Newton needed just five innings to roll past Frontier 17-0 to sweep the conference series.
Freshman Evan Gagnon had three hits and drove in four runs to pace the Spartan attack, while Patrick Barry and Cade Ehlinger both drove in a pair of runs in the victory.
The win was North Newton’s fourth in a row as the team improved to 4-4 overall and 4-0 in the Midwest Conference.
North White 15, South Newton 5
MONON, Ind., — North White swept the season series with a 15-5 win in five innings on April 23.
Beto Costillo paced the Rebel offense going 3-for-3 with two runs batted in. Even Krug was 2-for-3 on the day with a run scored.
Kayden Cruz suffered the loss allowing 15 runs (only six earned) on 10 hits and seven walks while striking out seven.
With the loss, South Newton dropped to 2-10 overall and 0-4 in the Midwest Conference.