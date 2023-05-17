The North Newton Spartans baseball team picked up their 16 win on the season on Tuesday, May 16 when they traveled to South Newton to face off with the Rebels in a Midwest Conference match up. The final score was 18-1.

On the mound for North Newton was junior Patrick Barry, who finished his evening with four strikeouts, while allowing two hits in his three innings of pitching. Andrew Colovos stepped in to also strike out four batters, and allowed four hits.