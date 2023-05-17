The North Newton Spartans baseball team picked up their 16 win on the season on Tuesday, May 16 when they traveled to South Newton to face off with the Rebels in a Midwest Conference match up. The final score was 18-1.
On the mound for North Newton was junior Patrick Barry, who finished his evening with four strikeouts, while allowing two hits in his three innings of pitching. Andrew Colovos stepped in to also strike out four batters, and allowed four hits.
Colovos went big at the plate, going 4-4 with one home run, one double and five RBI’s. Senior Connor Scotella was 3-4 with one triple, and two RBI’s, while Barry was 3-5 with a triple and two RBI’s.
Taking home the loss on the mound for South Newton was freshman Owen Firkins.
The Rebels allowed 15 hits, while picking up six hits and finishing with seven errors.
The night also marked the Rebels’ senior night, where seniors Conner Carlson, Drake Carlson and Peyton Gray were honored before the game.
The two teams will face off once again on Thursday, May 18 this time at North Newton.