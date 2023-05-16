North Newton’s Connor Scotella recently signed on to Marian University’s Ancilla College in Plymouth to play baseball for the Chargers.
Connor will be attending Ancilla in the fall to study to become an X-ray technician. “I talked to a bunch of my family and friends, and they told me it’s a great thing to do,” said Scotella. “You don’t have to go through all the years of college, only two years.”
Currently, Scotella plays catcher for North Newton who are presently sitting at a 15-6 record on the season so far.
“I think baseball is my best sport. I think I’m at my best when I’m playing baseball,” he said.
Scotella said throughout the year, he struggled to figure out what to do with his future plans, until finally he made the decision to play ball for for the Chargers.
“Honestly, I thought about it last minute. I figured I should give the college chance a try,” Scotella explained. “I have the tuition to go so I said “let’s go for it”. I get to play more baseball, it’s a great school to go to, and will be more experience for me.”
Scotella recognized that he could not get to this point in his career entirely on his own, and extended his thanks to those that helped him along the way.
“I would like to thank my mom and dad for always supporting me of course, and Mike Atwood, he was a great guy” said Scotella. “I also want to thank the coaches I have right now for coaching me and being wonderful people to me.”