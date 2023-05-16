North Newton’s Connor Scotella recently signed on to Marian University’s Ancilla College in Plymouth to play baseball for the Chargers.

Connor will be attending Ancilla in the fall to study to become an X-ray technician. “I talked to a bunch of my family and friends, and they told me it’s a great thing to do,” said Scotella. “You don’t have to go through all the years of college, only two years.”

