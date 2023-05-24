Freshman pitcher for North Newton, Nicholas Bartrom has had himself a successful season on the mound this year. Bartrom, currently has a 0.38 ERA, which is the eighth lowest ERA in the state of Indiana among JV baseball players, and fifth among Freshman. He recently faced off with Calumet Christian, where he threw a three pitch inning.

Bartrom, who also dresses varsity for the North Newton Spartans, said it’s a good feeling to be ranked so highly among his competitors.