Freshman pitcher for North Newton, Nicholas Bartrom has had himself a successful season on the mound this year. Bartrom, currently has a 0.38 ERA, which is the eighth lowest ERA in the state of Indiana among JV baseball players, and fifth among Freshman. He recently faced off with Calumet Christian, where he threw a three pitch inning.
Bartrom, who also dresses varsity for the North Newton Spartans, said it’s a good feeling to be ranked so highly among his competitors.
“It feels good,” he said. “I just want to have continued success, more strikeouts and I'm aiming for an even lower ERA.”
Bartrom credits his coaches and teammates to his success for his first year playing high school ball. “My coaches are always encouraging me and have the confidence in me to allow me to pitch,” he explained. “My teammates trust me to throw good pitches and they back me up with good defense. I couldn't have had that three pitch inning without their defense.”
Bartrom mentioned his father and uncle are what got him interested in pitching when he was at a young age. From there, he’s been on the mound since.
Although he’s pitched twice for varsity this season, Bartrom said he feels there is still room for improvement on his game. “My numbers weren't where I would have liked therm to be,” he said. “But, I was playing against older competitors with more experience. I look forward to next year and having more pitching experience myself.”
Bartrom will dress varsity for the Spartan’s upcoming Sectional game against Illianna Christian.