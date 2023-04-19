The North Newton baseball team picked up their third consecutive win on the season on April 18. The team faced off with DeMotte Christian at home where they managed to come away with an 11-1 victory against the Knights.
Patrick Barry took home the win on the mound for North Newton, striking out a total of 10 out of 17 batters in the five inning game.
DeMotte Christian’s Gabriel Rottier pitched for the Knights, striking out four batters.
North Newton thrived offensively, with senior Connor Scotella leading at the plate going 3-3 with one RBI and one double. Junior Evan Gagnon was 2-3 with two RBI’s, while Conner Williams went 2-2 with one RBI of his own. Michael Levy also went 2-2 with one RBI.
Rottier grabbed the only hit for DeMotte Christian on the night.
The victory marks the sixth win of the season for North Newton. They will look to take on DeMotte Christian once again, this time on the road at 5 p.m. on April 20. They’ll then move on to face off with Wheeler in a double header beginning at 10 a.m. on April 22.