The North Newton Spartans baseball team suffered a 8-5 loss on the road to the Rensselaer Central Bombers on April 10.

On the mound for North Newton to start the game was Junior Brice DeCamp. DeCamp struck out a total of six batters while allowing two hits and two runs. Freshman Joe Bijak also saw time on the mound, striking out six batters as well and allowing one hit and six runs.