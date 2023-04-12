The North Newton Spartans baseball team suffered a 8-5 loss on the road to the Rensselaer Central Bombers on April 10.
On the mound for North Newton to start the game was Junior Brice DeCamp. DeCamp struck out a total of six batters while allowing two hits and two runs. Freshman Joe Bijak also saw time on the mound, striking out six batters as well and allowing one hit and six runs.
At bat, Senior Andrew Colovos picked up two hits in his four attempts at the plate, scoring once. Korbyn Haberlin, Malcom Tharp and Bijak each went 1-3 at the plate while Patrick Barry managed one hit in his four appearances.
The team then went on to face off against the Frontier Falcons on April 11 at home where they earned an 11-0 victory.
On the mound against Frontier was Patrick Barry who went away with a total of 11 K’s on the night while allowing three hits.
At the plate, Haberlin finished going 3-3 while scoring three of the teams 11 runs. Junior Evan Gagnon was 2-4 scoring once, while Tharp went 1-1 picking up two walks and scoring three runs.
The victory puts North Newton at a record of 4-2 on the season after picking up wins against Morgan Township (4-3), Hebron (4-1), Tri-County (11-1).
The Spartans will look to take on Frontier once again, this time on the road at 5 p.m. on April 13 before hosting DeMotte Christian on April 18.