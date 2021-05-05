In pairings announced on May 2, the Kankakee Valley ougars will open the tournament with Hanover Central in the second game of round one. Knox and Culver Academies will square off in game one.
River Forest and Glenn earned the bye and will face one another in the semifinals.
In the Class 2A Sectional 34 tournament at Hebron, Rensselaer Central will look to snap a long tournament drought when it opens sectional play against North Judson in the first round. North Newton will square off against Hebron in the other first-round contest.
The Spartans are defending champions, beating Boone Grove in the 2019 title game.
Boone Grove and Winamac earned the bye and will battle in a semifinal match-up for a chance to reach the championship game.
In Class A, schools from South Newton, West Central, Covenant Christian and Tri-County will head in all directions as commissioned by the IHSAA.
Covenant Christian of DeMotte will open the Class A Sectional 49 tournament at Washington Township by facing Westville in the first round. Kouts and the host Senators will play in the other first-round contest.
Kouts will play Washington Township in the tournament’s second day, with Marquette Catholic and Morgan Township to face off in day two.
Hammond S & T and Gary 21st Century earned passes to the semifinals, with the winner to face the winner of game one between Covenant and Westville.
In the Class A Sectional 52 tournament at Caston, Southwood and Northfield will square off in the first game, with West Central to face Pioneer in the second game of day one.
North White will play North Miami in another first-round game, while Caston awaits the game one winner between Southwood and Northfield in the first semifinal game.
Frontier will host the Class A Sectional 54 tournament that includes South Newton and Tri-County. The Rebels will open play against Sheridan in the first day of the tournament, while Rossville and Frontier play one another on day one.
Tri-County earned a bye into the semifinal where it will play Clinton Central.