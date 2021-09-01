WHEATFIELD — South Newton’s Tristen Barricks finished among the top five at the Tim Adams Invitational at Kankakee Valley on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Barricks covered the course in a time of 19 minutes, 3 seconds to finish fourth.
The Rebels placed fifth as a team, with Peyton Gray (30th), Seth Durlacher (36th), Zeke Gonzales (42nd) and Angel Sanchez (43rd) also competing.
North Newton’s Ryan Williams was 12th overall in 20:41. He was one of three runners representing the Spartans, with Mason Wilson (45th) and Josh Spoor (46th) also competing.
The race featured 49 runners.
In the girls’ race, Aubree Florian finished 21st for South Newton, covering the course in 25:39.75. Teammate Delaney Farmer was 40th.
North Newton’s top finisher was Samantha Bradley, who finished 34th in 28:32.22. A total of 43 girls competed.
The invitational featured teams and runners from Kouts, North Newton, Andrean, South Newton, North Judson, Merrillville and Hanover Central, in addition to Kankakee Valley.
For the men, after KV’s first-place finish with 33 points, Hanover Central was second with 46 points, Kouts was third with 76, Merrillville took fourth with 96 and South Newton was fifth with 118 points.
“We ran well from the gun,” KV coach Adams. “We fought for a position early and hung on. Despite limited time on our own course due to the heat, these guys knew how to attack our course. Yes, we are behind on miles for the season, but we are faster than last year and have are itching to train harder.”
In the ladies’ race, Hanover Central was first with 39 points, KV second with 41, Kouts was third with 47 and North Judson took fourth with 94 points.
“This strong team finish bodes well for the rest of the season,” said girls’ coach Lane Lewallen, “and Emma Bell continues to also receive very nice compliments from area coaches.”
On this incredibly hot and humid morning, the medal winners for both teams were Kougar runners with senior Justin Hoffman crossing the line first for the boys and sophomore Emma Bell doing the same for the girls.
Hoffman distanced the field for the second weekend in a row, traversing the 5k in 17:07.
“It was a tough week to train,” said Adams. “Justin was run down but still put in the miles. Don’t be misled by his time.”
Luke Bristol and Ethan Ehrhardt assured KV of the win with top finishes, fifth and sixth, respectively, in 19:12 and 19:25. Xavier De La Paz Marino was 11th in 20:40, Ethan Kelly was 14th in 20:43 and Brock Maple, 17th in 21:06.
Other KV male runners were Nikolai De La Paz Marino
— 21:48, Thomas Ketchem — 23:19 and Luke Lukasik — 25:02.
Bell finished well ahead of her nearest competition, Anyssa Heinold of Kouts, in a speedy time of 20:50. Freshman Addie Johnson, sophomore Audrey Campbell and senior leader Em Wilson had a terrific pack: grabbing the 6th-, 7th- and 8th-place medals in times of 23:15.06, 23:34.22 and 23:38.22.
Senior Juliana Barlog was 27th in 26:38.78 to round out the scoring with Liv Sheehy-29th in 27:20.56 and Tay Anderson-36th in 29:12.81.