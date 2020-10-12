ATTICA — How quickly a game can change.
South Newton had a first-and-goal from the 2-yard line with the chance to cut the deficit to one score late in the first half.
Two negative running plays pushed the Rebels to third down from the 4-yard line, then it happened — four consecutive penalties called against South Newton and all of a sudden South Newton was looking at third-and-goal from 24 yards out.
An incomplete pass by Kayden Cruz on third down and then the junior quarterback was stopped for a 10-yard loss on fourth down to turn over the ball on downs.
Attica responded with a 4-play, 66-yard drive that was capped off with a 9-yard touchdown pass from John Britt to Bradley Britt as the Ramblers went up 30-7 at the half.
Attica would go on to score the next three touchdowns for a commanding 50-7 lead.
Cruz finished off the game’s scoring with a 35-yard touchdown run as South Newton fell to 0-6 with the 50-13 loss Oct. 9.
After an interception thrown by Cruz on the game’s first series, Attica drew first blood with a 6-yard touchdown run by Zach Black. John Britt ran in the 2-point conversion and the Ramblers were up 8-0 just over three minutes into play.
South Newton failed to gain a first down on its next possession and was forced to punt, and Attica took full advantage.
Black raced to the end zone on a 44-yard touchdown carry just five players later. Black also ran in the 2-point conversion as Attica went up 16-0 with 4:55 left to play in the opening quarter.
The Rebels answered with their best drive of the game, going 69 yards on 12 plays. Highlighting the drive was a pair of 9-yard rushes by Cruz, a 6-yard completion from Cruz to Hunter Leadingham on fourth down, and the 20-yard touchdown pass from Cruz to Kevin Sessum. Edgardo Andrade-Luna added the PAT and the Rebels were down just 16-7 early in the second quarter.
Converting a fake punt on fourth down led the way for another score for Attica. This time it was a 42-yard touchdown pass from John Britt to Black. Attica ran in the 2-point conversion to go up 24-7 with 10:36 to go in the second quarter.
South Newton answered with a drive that picked up four first down before stalling out in the red zone. A 32-yard pass completion to Noah Applegate and a pair of 17-yard runs by Cruz sparked the drive.
Cruz finished with 110 yards rushing on 30 carries. He also completed 11 of 28 passes for a score to go along with three interceptions.
Sessum had six catches for 24 yards, while Applegate added two receptions for 36 yards.