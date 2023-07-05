Team

Photo contributed

The ICE 14u team consists of back row, left to right: Chloe Ponton, Cora Groover, Layla Koch, Noelle Schroeder, Piper Michl, Lizzie Corbett, Laylah Lou Walters; front row, left to right: Kami Muehling, Mia Perzee, Bailey Henneike, Lily Anderson and Lillie Harris.

 Photo contributed

A group of athletes will be representing the Illiana area soon at a softball tournament in Evansville, Indiana.

The Iroquois County ICE 14u softball team will play in the World Series July 9-15 in Evansville.

Tags