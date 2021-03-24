NEWTON COUNTY — Several players from Newton County baseball teams were represented on the All-MWC team that was announced last week.
North Newton senior Mackendzie Dresbaugh was the lone Newton County female on the All-MWC team, while Heidi Schleman and Cayci Ehlinger of North Newton. Along with Alexis Standish of South Newton were honorable mention picks.
North White had four of its five starters named to the all-MWC squad, including Lynzi Heimlich, Olivia Allen, Abigale Spry and Tessa Robertson. Also being selected All-MWC were Emma Blissett of Frontier, Tori Culp of West Central, and Brynn Warren and Myah Alberts of Tri-County.
Honorable mention picks included Emma Sorensen of Frontier, Johnetta Whitmire of Tri-County, and Emily Pilarski of West Central.
The Lady Vikings rolled to the title, finishing 5-0 in league play. North Newton was second at 4-1, followed by Frontier (3-2), Tri-County (2-3), West Central (1-4) and South Newton (0-4).
On the boy’s side North Newton senior Austin Goddard and South Newton juniors Cy Sammons and Kayden Cruz were named All-MWC. Cade Ehlinger and Evan Gagnon of North Newton were named honorable mention.
North White had three players named All-MWC in Hunter Pogue, Bentley Buschman and Nathan Miller. Other selections for All-MWC were Dayton Hoover of Frontier, Jaedan Johnson of Tri-County, and Garrett Leman of West Central.
Honorable mention selections included Arthur Zarse and Justin Schroeder of Frontier and Korbin Lawson of Tri-County.
North White went 5-0 to win the conference followed by North Newton at 4-1, Frontier (3-2), South Newton (2-3), Tri-County (1-4) and West Central (0-5).