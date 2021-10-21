NEWTON COUNTY — On Oct. 22, South Newton School Corporation students will be treated to a series of educational events focusing on anti-bullying and career development.
Returning to the school is Matt Wilhelm, who previously delivered a presentation on anti-bullying in 2019. Wilhelm is an award-winning BMX rider, holding a Guinness World Record title, as well as riding for Team USA at the World BMX Championships in 2021.
Wilhelm tours the United States, delivering messages about self-confidence and being a force for change in the lives of other people, encouraging students to stand up against bullying. In his return to South Newton, he will be putting on multiple performances aimed at different grade levels.
Also on Oct. 22, the South Newton elementary students will be participating in an agricultural day. Members of the community will be providing farming equipment for the students to view in the hopes of encouraging questions and interest in local agriculture.
These events are only open to South Newton students.