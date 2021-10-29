NEWTON COUNTY — The South Newton chapter of the Future Farmers of America hosted their annual Agriculture Day for the elementary students on October 22.
Equipment was brought by local farmers to the test plot allotted to the South Newton FFA, and the students set up tents for guests to provide presentations to the students as they visited the site. Available equipment included: a combine, provided and presented by Castongia; a sprayer, provided and presented by Wilson Fertilizer; a gravity wagon, provided and presented by Jeff Bond; a 4-wheel drive and ripper, provided and presented by Blake Whaley and Whaley Farms Partnership; and a seed tender, provided by Tordai Farms.
Pipestone Veterinary Services served as a sponsor for the event, and they offered a presentation to the students about livestock production. The South Newton Single Young Farmers were present at the event with donated snow cones for the students, which they made on-site.
The Newton County 4-H extension had a representative on-site with information about signing up for the 2022 enrollment year. Through the support of the Newton County government, the first 400 youth to enroll in Newton County 4-H between October 1 and January 15 will have their enrollment fee waived. Applicants are required to select either check or cash as their payment option upon enrollment, but no charge will be applied for the first 400 enrollments.
Questions regarding enrollment can be addressed at the Newton County Extension office at (219) 285-8620, extension 2800.