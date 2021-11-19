KENTLAND — The South Newton Elementary School will be hosting its Giving Tree event for the fourth year, following their record-making donation total of $10,000 in the 2020 school year.
This program functions similarly to an Angel Tree, wherein families in need submit the clothing sizes and some personal interests, and people can choose to “adopt” the child and purchase holiday gifts for them.
Families in need of extra support this holiday season can contact Laura Zak, the school counselor at South Newton Elementary School, to have their child’s name placed on the Giving Tree. Zak can be contacted through her work email or office number. At least one child in the family must be attending school at South Newton Elementary in order for them to be eligible.
The deadline for Giving Tree name submissions is Friday, Dec. 3. All names will be kept confidential, and gifts will be distributed the weekend before Christmas.
The 2021 Giving Tree program sees a return of the in-person tree, which will be located inside the elementary school entrance across from the main office. Parents and community members who wish to participate will be able to choose a tag from the tree, which will contain a child’s clothing size and specific needs.
In addition to gifts, the school is accepting monetary donations and gift cards, which will be used to purchase gifts for any children whose tags are not taken. All gifts and other donations must be returned to the elementary school by Dec. 10, and can be dropped off at the school to the attention of Laura Zak.