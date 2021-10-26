NEWTON COUNTY - The South Newton Drama Department will be presenting a version of “The Braggart Soldier” on the weekend of November 5.
Originally by Marcus Plautus, this modernized rendition of an ancient play about mistaken identity, virtue, and vice should entertain audiences of all ages.
Play dates and times are Friday, November 5, 7:00pm; Saturday, November 6, 7:00pm; and Sunday, November 7, 4:00pm. All performances will be held in the high school auditorium.
Ticket prices are $5.00 in advance and for students, $7.00 for adults at the door.