KENTLAND — South Newton High School’s drama department will be performing a production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” in the first week of December.
Based on the children’s novel written by Barbara Robinson, this 1970’s story shows the audience the true meaning of Christmas, as it is seen through the eyes of those who had never heard it.
Hosting a cast of rowdy, misfit characters, audiences are led to reexamine their ideas about what it means to belong, as well as highlighting the message of the gospel by showing that lessons are often learned from the most unlikely places.
Performances will be held on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m., Dec. 4 at 12:30 p.m., and on Dec. 5 at 4:30 p.m., following the South Newton High School Christmas concert.
Tickets can be purchased prior to the event through a link at the South Newton website for $5, or they can be purchased at each showing for $5 for students or $7 for adults.