NEWTON COUNTY - South Newton High School has begun preparations for their 2021 homecoming week, which kicks off on Wednesday, September 29, with a powder puff game and a bonfire.
The students will be engaging in activities throughout the week to raise school spirit, culminating in a pep rally in the school’s main gym on Friday, October 1, at 2 p.m. that sets off the weekend’s events.
Coronation of the homecoming court will be held on Friday at 6 p.m. prior to South Newton’s football game versus North White High School. A Princess will be crowned for each grade, and a Homecoming Queen will be chosen for the Senior Court.
The student homecoming formal dance will be held on Saturday, October 2, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.