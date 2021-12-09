KENTLAND -As the night skies of Kentland are brightened by lights, filling the air with holiday cheer, Santa comes to town. He is making a list, checking it twice. Taking a new count to see who is naughty or nice.
On Saturday, Dec. 4, Santa made a stop in Kentland at the Downtown Lounge and Trattoria, a visit which was organized by members of the Newton County 4-H and the Junior Leaders program.
“Such programs offer the kids to develop a sense of citizenship within the community,” said Mendy Turner, a volunteer with the program.
Laden with apples to give to the visiting children, Santa sat for two hours and listened to what the children are hoping he will bring under the tree this year. “Chapter books,” said Violette Shedrow.
One child, Freya Flemming, is a proud participant in bringing hospitality and holiday cheer to Kentland as she helps at her parents’ restaurant. Visitors to the Downtown Lounge and Trattoria will likely meet Freya as she helps seat incoming guests.
Scott Flemming, one of the owners of the Downtown Lounge and Trattoria, has tried to provide a gathering place in the community, working to bring people together. With decades of experience in hospitality and storied family histories in culinary cultures, Scott and his husband Adrian work to create a family atmosphere for their employees and their patrons.
“We try to do as much for the community in town, the more we do in town the less we have to leave town,” he said. “That was so important to us, and I wanted to offer that to the community and try to foster that for the kids and everyone that works for us.”