The Kentland Rotary Club met together at noon in the Kentland Community Center on November 30, 2021. The program for the luncheon together was introduced by Doug Morgan. Mike Butler, Newton County REMC General Manager, gave a presentation on rural electricity in Newton County.
Butler began by explaining the recent growth of renewable energy. The list of renewable energy sources includes wind, solar, biomass and geothermal. He commented that renewable energy has passed coal and nuclear energy sources in the nation. Indiana has set a goal to have 10% clean energy by 2025, just a few years from now.
The general manager reported that if you calculate the number of meters your local rural electric has per mile, Newton County is the smallest rural electric in Indiana. He expressed his appreciation for the office staff and field crews. Butler commented that eventually more and more opportunities will become affordable for the membership to have their own renewable energy sources. “In each individual case, we’ll work with any co-op member,” Butler stated in closing. “We won’t discourage anyone if they want to go green.”
Kyle Conrad from Brook, Indiana, will be the guest program at noon on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Mr. Conrad recently announced that he will be a candidate for Secretary of State at the 2022 Indiana Republican State Convention next summer. Guests are invited to attend the noon meeting in the Rotary Room in the Kentland Community Center.