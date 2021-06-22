To the Editor, Newton County Enterprise
The A.J. Kent High School Alumni and Friends Committee would like to thank the alumni, community members and friends who attended the annual alumni banquet which was held on June 12, 2021 at the R. Steven Ryan Community Center. The evening was dedicated to honoring Don Funk, a 1960 graduate, for his continued support of projects in "his home town." or "our community”
Attendees were served a delicious dinner which was catered by the Beef House from Covington, Indiana. There was an abundance of reminiscing and sharing of stories - with embellishments - from bygone days. We look forward to seeing everyone again next year.
It took a lot of people to make Alumni 2021 such a successful event and the Alumni Committee would like to thank everyone who "pitched in" or helped in any way. Your efforts were greatly appreciated.
Kentland Alumni Committee