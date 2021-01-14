To Editor, Kankakee Valley Post News
This letter is a “thank you” memo to a number of people in the greater DeMotte and Fair Oaks areas. In particular, I wish to thank the citizens of North Union Township, one of five that comprise the Kankakee Valley School Corporation, for voting me in 2012 and again in 2016 to represent them on the KV School Board as their trustee. I was lucky to serve them for eight years and to keep students and all staff on the front burner as decisions were made to better the entire school corporation.
Further, I wish to profoundly thank former Superintendent Mr. Iran Floyd for inviting me in the summer of 2012 to consider representing the citizens of North Union Township on the KV School Board. Special thanks also to former superintendents Ms. Sharon Sanelli and Dr. Aaron Case with whom I served as trustee. Finally a professional thank you to Mr. Don Street and Mrs. Allisa Schnick, current superintendent and assistant superintendent who continue to ensure that KV schools are and remain the best in Indiana.
It was in Jan. 1971, 50 years ago, that I was assigned by Saint Joseph’s College to Wolcott High School to do my student teaching. Since then I have served the education profession as classroom teacher and school administrator for 43 years in both parochial and public settings in grades K-16 and the last eight years as a KV trustee.
It is time to retire and I wish Mr. Bill Walther, who was elected to succeed me good luck as the next North Union Township Trustee on the KV School Board. Thank you, again, one and all.
Dr. Edward P. Habrowski, Ed. D.