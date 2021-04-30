Dear Editor
The governor of Indiana has lifted the mask mandate. That should mean that my choice not to wear a mask should be respected as those who do want to wear a mask. It’s about our civil liberties which have been ignored for over a year.
I believe we should all assess our own risk when it comes to wearing a mask. Do you know what the real virus is? It is Socialism. Being told what to do, what we can and can’t say, what we can own or where we can go.
I believe that wearing a mask supports and promotes Socialism, which is the agenda of many of our government officials.
This is our country! I want to live on the side of liberty. How about you?
Janice Lewandowski
Morocco, Indiana