BZA’s decision to deny citizens right to be heard is a breach of public trust
To Editor, Newton County Enterprise
On October 27, 2020, the Newton County BZA denied a citizen petition that sought to rescind the special zoning approval for Natural Prairie’s polluting factory farm. In so doing, the BZA trampled on the citizens’ due process rights, and put Natural Prairie’s financial interests over the public welfare.
Indeed, if the BZA had any regard for protecting the public interest, it would have denied Natural Prairie’s zoning request in the first place. Common sense (and years of scientific studies) dictates that putting a CAFO with 4,000+ cattle and a 9-acre waste lagoon in the Beaver lakebed, above a shallow, sand aquifer that supplies our drinking water, is not only a bad idea, it’s a dangerous one. And, if the BZA had any interest in objectively considering the citizens’ concerns, it would have immediately set a hearing on their petition when it was first filed in 2018. Instead, the BZA refused to even consider it, requiring the citizens to file a lawsuit, and litigate for more than a year, just to exercise their right to be heard. Then, after the BZA agreed to conduct a public hearing on a mutually agreeable date to settle the citizens’ lawsuit, it went ahead and unilaterally set the public hearing for October 27—a date the citizens’ attorney and planned witnesses were unavailable and knowing that the pandemic would deter public turnout, which it did.
We should expect more from our county government.
Jeanette Jaskula
Protect Our Kankakee River Basin