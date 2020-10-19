BZA should not proceed with Natural Prairie CAFO public hearing during COVID-19 pandemic
To the Editor, Newton County Enterprise
Readers might remember that several area residents including members of Protect our Kankakee River Basin (PKRB) petitioned the Newton Co. Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) to review the special zoning exception issued to the Natural Prairie CAFO because of threats to our air, water and community from the waste from 4,350 cows. In the October 7th edition of the Newton County Enterprise, the BZA announced that on October 27th, it plans to conduct a public hearing on the matter.
The problem is that neither the residents who filed the complaint nor their legal counsel were consulted by the BZA before scheduling the hearing. This is in violation of a court-approved settlement, which requires the BZA to conduct the public hearing on “on a date and time mutually agreed to by the Parties.” Not only were they not consulted, but the petitioning residents have advised the BZA that they do not agree to proceed at this time due to the large number of people from the community who will want to attend but may understandably choose to stay home due to the pandemic.
Under these circumstances, scheduling the public hearing at this time is not only illegal, it is reckless and irresponsible. The BZA should not force citizens to either risk their health and safety at a large, indoor gathering or avoid exercising their rights to participate in local government decision-making that affects their community.
Please contact the BZA and demand that it follow the court-ordered settlement and hold this public hearing when all parties agree and at a safer time. The BZA can be reached by phone at (888) 663-9866 or email to BZA members and its attorney as follows:
- Kyle Conrad — kconrad@newtoncounty.in.gov
- Butch Cain — bcain@newtoncounty.in.gov
- Daisy Cicero — dcicero@newtoncounty.in.gov
- Tim Drenth — tdrenth@newtoncounty.in.gov
- Mickey Read — mread@newtoncounty.in.gov
- Patrick Ryan, BZA Attorney — patrickryan@earthlink.net
Jeanette Jaskula,
Protect our Kankakee River Basin