Student spotlights for North Newton School Corporation were presented at the November board meeting hosted by Lake Village Elementary. This month’s recipients are Reese Beske, Eloise Mackey, Claire Cullen, Anna Stalewski, and Abigail Parker.
Reese is a third grade student at Lake Village who was nominated by her teacher, Samantha Nirtaut, and Principal Kristen Hankins. Both praised Reese for exemplifying responsibility and kindness. Nirtaut further elaborated that Reese is a good role model for her peers and is always willing to help others. Hankins commented on Reese’s smile and friendliness, saying that she makes a point of including other students in recess activities. “She is a lovely lady and we are proud to have her in our school,” said Hankins.
Eloise is a first grade student at Lincoln Elementary School, and was nominated by her teacher, Lisa Mollway. “She always follows directions and LOVES to learn!” expressed Mollway. Additionally, Mollway shared that Eloise is friendly, helpful, and kind. “Ellie comes to school every day with a smile on her face,” said Mollway, “I love having Ellie in my class!”
Claire is a fifth grade student at Morocco Elementary, nominated by her teacher, Nicole Warren, and principal, Christine Lawbaugh. Claire was praised as a great communicator and for being very well organized. She was said to use these skills not only to improve personally, but also to help others. She was held up as an example to her peers with her efficiency and planning. She was further acknowledged for her ability to ask for help in advance of when work is due so that she can finish it on time. Warren also noted Claire’s respectfulness and maturity, especially when things don’t go her way. “Claire is an absolute pleasure to have in class,” said Warren.
Anna is a seventh grade student who was nominated by her teachers, Lee Anne Brandt and Melinda Kimmel. Both said that Anna is amazing and noted her kindness, effort, and incredible sense of humor, saying that “it’s hard not to smile around Anna.” She was also praised for demonstrating the qualities of responsibility, integrity, and effort. “Anna contributes to the success of the school by promoting a positive school climate through her actions and words,” said her teachers.
Abigail is a twelfth grade student, nominated by Karen Williams, one of Abigail’s teachers. Williams is impressed by Abigail’s ability to persevere in her learning despite being quarantined. Interested in public speaking, Abigail works to improve this skill by listening closely to directions and feedback, conferencing to get improvement suggestions, and practicing. Abigail was acknowledged for helping others with their speeches and speaking as well. “I'm proud of her desire and motivation to increase her public speaking skills and confidence,” said Williams.