NEWTON COUNTY — Deputies from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office assisted local Boy Scout Troop 149 with obtaining their crime prevention badges.
Deputy Wallace and Deputy Schreiber held a presentation on crime prevention, after which the scouts made posters and a video about what they had learned.
The Boy Scouts of America outlines details for earning merit badges on their website, and the requirements for earning the crime prevention badge focus on community involvement and the role of citizens in crime prevention.
In order for the scouts to earn their crime prevention merit badges, they are required to discuss the merits of laws in society in regard to crime and crime prevention, as well as discussing measures that can be taken in their own communities in order to help prevent crime.
Part of the discussions troops engage in while pursuing this badge include drug awareness and avoidance, school safety issues, recognizing child abuse, and the role of the police department versus private security in crime prevention.