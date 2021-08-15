NEWTON COUNTY — Local residents are invited to the latest installment of Newton County’s Woodland Walks & Talks in Lake Village on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 6 p.m.
Alyssa Nyberg, a local resident, and Newton County Park Board President Gus Nyberg will lead an educational hike through their diverse Lake Village property. Participants will learn to identify common trees and wood plants of Newton County.
This is a free workshop.
The walk and talk is for Newton County friends and families looking to build skills and become more confidence managing their own home woodlots and properties. Space is limited to 15 participants and you can RSVP with Newton County Soil & Water at newtonsoilwater@gmail.com or call (219) 285-2217.
The Nybergs live at 742 W. 600 N. In Lake Village. Wear appropriate shoes with long pants and hat and bring bug spray. Please bring your own snacks and drinks as well.
This is the third free Woodland Walks & Talks sponsored by Newton County Soil & Water. A Timber Production and Managing for Hunting and Wildlife Habitat workshop was held in May at Holley Savanna Nature Preserve in Fair Oaks and a Forestry Mulching Demonstration and Project Management workshop was held in Morocco in June.
In October, Newton County Soil & Water will hold a Tree Planting and Care workshop at North Newton High School. NCSW has also scheduled an Invasives Treatment Demonstrations and Work Day for Nov. 4 with the location to be determined.