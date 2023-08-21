(NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE)- On Friday, August 18, 2023 at approximately 1:53 PM, Newton County 911 received multiple emergency calls in reference to a two vehicle crash on US 41 at the intersection of State Road 14. Deputies and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene and upon their arrival they found two passenger vehicles and an enclosed car trailer had been involved.
The preliminary investigation, as well as witness statements, indicate that a passenger car driven by a 21 year old Illinois woman was Westbound on State Road 14 when she failed to yield the right of way to traffic on US 41 and proceeded through the intersection. The passenger car was struck in the front, passenger side door by a southbound pickup truck pulling an enclosed car trailer, driven by a 44 year old Wisconsin man.
Both vehicles were badly damaged, the pickup and car trailer overturned before becoming separated. The female driver was transported to an area hospital for injuries. The male driver was evaluated at the scene and refused further medical treatment. Both vehicles and the trailer came to rest on a resident’s property on the Southwest corner of the intersection and at least one lane of Southbound US 41 was closed for an extended time during the cleanup.
Assisting agencies: Newton County Communications Center, Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Morocco Police Department, Morocco Fire Department, Newton County Prosecutor’s Office Drug Task Force, Newton County EMA and Newton County EMS.