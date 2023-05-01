ACCS, Inc., a wireless internet service provider in Frankfort, Indiana, is now offering high-speed internet services to the WHIN (Wabash Heartland Innovation Network) region through WHIN’s next-generation broadband deployments, according to information from WHIN.

“The WHIN-equipped towers that ACCS, Inc. will use are currently capable of up to 100/20 Mbps wireless service, while some locations can reach up to 400/100 Mbps,” says Greg Jarman, Vice President for Broadband Partnerships for WHIN. “We know that there are businesses and residents in our region who do not yet have access to anything approaching that capability.”

