The body of a young man who's remains were found 40 years ago in Lake Village has recently been identified. Newton County Coroner Scott McCord released this statement on the Newton County Coroner's Facebook Page:
"The Newton County (Indiana) Coroner’s Office and Identify Indiana Initiative with the assistance of members of the DNA Doe Project and the Indiana State Police Lab in Indianapolis have positively identified the remains of a young man found nearly 40 years ago.
The young man, who was known for years as “Adam Doe” has been positively identified as Keith Lavell Bibbs (16 years of age when he went missing) of Chicago, IL. Family has been contacted and advised of their son/brother’s fate.
Keith was one of four young men found on an abandoned farm in rural Lake Village on October 18 & 19, 1983. He, along with the others, had been drugged and murdered by now deceased serial killer Larry Eyler (the Highway Killer). Of the four victims found, all have now been identified. Michael Bauer and John Bartlett were identified early in the investigation leaving “Adam Doe” and “Brad Doe” unidentified for years.
Through collaboration with the DNA Doe Project, a 501(c) (3) volunteer group, and Rebecca Goddard, Chief Deputy Prosecutor for Newton County, a volunteer as well, and the use of Genetic Genealogy a potential match was found. After reaching out to potential family members and allowing the upload of their DNA into a program called GEDMatch a match was developed. The family was quickly and quietly notified, and a Family Reference Sample (FRS) was obtained from a potential brother of “Adam”. This sample was sent to the Indiana State Police Lab in Indianapolis for “Kinship” testing. This testing was conclusive that “Adam” was indeed Keith Bibbs. This Office keeps in close contact with the family until such time as their son and brother can be returned to them.
The Newton County (Indiana) Coroner’s Office would like to thank the DNA Doe Project for their many hours of volunteer work to bring this case to a close after all these years. Rebecca Goddard, who also dedicated many volunteer hours. This Indiana State Police Lab for their prompt and professional work. There are so many other people and organizations that supported and assisted this effort, and they too are thanked. Mostly, the Coroner would like to thank all of the people of Newton County who supported this effort and always gave hope and positive support.
At this time no further information will be released until the family has had time to grieve and they give permission to release more detailed information. It is the hopes of this Office that the family’s wishes will be honored and that they be given the time that they need to deal with this development."