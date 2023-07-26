remains identified

The young man, who was known for years as “Adam Doe” has been positively identified as Keith Lavell Bibbs (16 years of age when he went missing) of Chicago, IL. Family has been contacted and advised of their son/brother’s fate.

The body of a young man who's remains were found 40 years ago in Lake Village has recently been identified. Newton County Coroner Scott McCord released this statement on the Newton County Coroner's Facebook Page:

"The Newton County (Indiana) Coroner’s Office and Identify Indiana Initiative with the assistance of members of the DNA Doe Project and the Indiana State Police Lab in Indianapolis have positively identified the remains of a young man found nearly 40 years ago.

