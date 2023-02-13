1

Indiana State Police are investigating an incident in Benton County in which a Fowler officer was shot at, but unharmed.

 Photo contributed

Benton County – At the request of the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Fowler Police Department, the Indiana State Police are investigating a pursuit that resulted in shots fired from the suspect vehicle, according to Indiana State Police reports.

A preliminary investigation by detectives from the Lafayette Post revealed that on February 12, 2023, just after 5:00 p.m., an officer with the Fowler Police Department was patrolling US 52 near 5th Street. The Officer attempted to stop a 1996 Chrysler Concorde for a traffic violation. It was later discovered the Chrysler was being driven by Kevin Varner, 51, from Hammond. When the Officer attempted to stop the Chrysler, it failed to stop and fled east on US 52.

