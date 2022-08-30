Newton County Sheriff's Police have released information about an accident at U.S. 41 and State Route 10 at Lake Village.
According to police reports, at 7:13 p.m. Aug. 29 the Newton County 9-1-1 center received reports of a two vehicle crash on US 41 at SR 10 with bodily injury and entrapment.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a 55 year old Massachusetts man, driving a tractor/trailer, was traveling eastbound at the intersection US 41 and SR 10 and proceeded east when it crashed into another tractor/trailer traveling southbound. The driver of the first vehicle was extricated by fire and medical personnel. His condition is unknown at this time. The tractor and trailer were towed to Village Motors due to poor condition.
The second vehicle was driven by a 62 year old Virginia man. His condition is unknown at this time.
Names are being withheld at this time as the crash is still under investigation. Anyone that witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Deputy Duncan 219-474-6081 EXT 3112.
Assisting agencies: Newton County 9-1-1, Newton County EMA, Indiana State Police, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County EMS, Lake Township Fire Department and Indiana Department of Transportation.