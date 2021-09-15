MOROCCO — The Morocco Town Board met on Tuesday, Aug. 3 to discuss several issues.
Attending the meeting were board members Bob Gonczy, Scott Hivley and Duke Gagnon. Clerk Treasurer Sherri Rainford. Town employee Brian Vanderwall was also in attendance.
Among the items discussed included:
• Kyle Blanck from Hamilton Designs joined the meeting vis Microsoft meetings. They are the design company that is working on the new Newton County Community Services Senior Center Building The board expressed to Kyle how happy they are to have the new building in Morocco and look forward to working with them. Kyle stated that they had some concerns over the setbacks. The board assured Kyle that there would be no issues. The board said that no variances from the Town of Morocco Municipal Code, including those involving building setback requirements, will be required for the proposed project improvements at the northwest corner of State St. and Main St. The proposed building will be allowed to be built per the provided site plan and/or up to the property line if desired. A drainage plan was also approved at the Conservancy meeting tonight. Kyle requested a copy of both the conservancy and town board minutes for their records.
• Ray Chambers for the Newton County Emergency Management Agency attended the meeting. He presented the board with the Newton County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. He asked the board to adopt the plan by resolution. Under legal advisement Duke made a motion to adopt resolution 21-8-3. Scott seconded. Motion passed 3-0.
Duke made a motion to suspend the town board meeting and open the Morocco Economic Development Meeting. Scott seconded. Motion passed 3-0.
• Kevin Madison attended the meeting. He submitted a proposal from KDM Services. This was a bid in the amount of $20,000 for 309 E. State St. Kevin is planning on developing some senior citizens housing. Duke made a motion to deed the property over to KDM Scott seconded. Motion passed 3-0
• Tim Myers, Director of Newton County Economic Development, attended the meeting. He wanted to know if he could start advertising the lots in the Glenwood subdivision for sale. Becky advised the Board that we need to also advertise the bids for sale in the newspaper and get the lots appraised. Tim will meet with Becky tomorrow to get things rolling on the lots.
Scott made a motion at 7:56 p.m. to adjourn the Morocco Economic Development Meeting and continue with the Town Board meeting. Duke seconded. Motion passed 3-0.
• The town received its COVID Recovery Money. Aaron asked the board if we could proceed with the overhaul of well 2. This will cost approximately $20,000 and the COVID money can be used for this. Bob made a motion for Aaron to proceed, and Duke seconded. Motion passed 3-0.
• Brian gave the board a quote for a rake that attaches to the Bobcat. This will help in leveling off dirt after projects. The Conservancy has voted to pay half and Brian would like the town to pay the other half. Duke made a motion for the town to pay half of the rake and Scott seconded. Motion passed 3-0. Sherri will take the town’s half out of MVH Restricted.
• There are several trees in town that need looked at. Gary Wiseman will give us an estimate to take the trees down.
• Smart Roofing has completed the shop roof. They submitted a bill for $21, 480. Duke made a motion to pay the claim and Scott seconded. Motion passed 3-0.
Clerk-Treasurer
• Scott made a motion to approve the minutes from the July 2021 meeting. Duke seconded. Motion passed 3-0.
• Scott made a motion to approve the claims from July. Duke seconded. Motion passed 3-0.
• The council will have its budget 2022 budget hearing at the Sept. 7, 2021, meeting.
Town Attorney Becky Goddard
• Becky proposed to the board a new fireworks ordinance. The board would like to have time to look it over. Duke made a motion to table the fireworks ordinance and Scott seconded. Motion passed 3-0.
• Becky brought information on a Morocco Redevelopment Committee. Duke made a motion to table this until the board had time to look it over. Scott seconded. Motion passed 3-0.
• Becky sent letters to three homeowners in Morocco. Their houses are in desperate need of getting up to code or torn down. She is going to file a lawsuit on the Rieck property on State St. The house on the corner of Polk and Beaver are asking for more time and there was no response on the Burley house. Becky will send another letter.
Donation Requests
1. The American Legion for $12,000 to upgrade the computer system at the bowling alley.
2. Kindle for the Projects Unlimited Back to School Pool Party for $140.
3. The NN Band for $200.
Bob made a motion to approve all donations and Duke seconded. Motion passed 3-0. Meeting adjourned at 8:40 p.m.