INDIANOLA, ILLINOIS — Three members of an Indiana family were killed in a two-vehicle crash in southern Vermilion County early Sunday.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said autopsies are planned for Tuesday for Lee J. Hall, 52, Felisha J. Hall, 46, and their daughter, Madison G. Hall, 18, all of Oxford, Ind.

