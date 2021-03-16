NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — I hope you have something warm in the crock pot or on the stove along with a good book or movie for this chilly evening. Please be safe traveling the roads if you have to venture out. We are bundled and dreaming of warmer weather here!
Here are a few things going on at Newton SWCD this week:
There are boxes and piles stacking up around here preparing for our move to the Government Center next week! Empty boxes are appreciated if you’re looking to part with them :)
Fish Sale! Orders are due by May 3rd and pick up will be 8am CT, May 12th at the Government Center. To order call 219-285-2217, email newtonsoilwater@gmail.com, or mail to Newton SWCD P.O.Box 440 Morocco, IN 47963.
Teaser alert! This week we’re planning for future workshops, County initiatives (more info to come in the next few weeks!) and completing cover crop & planning trainings! If there is certain programming you’d like to see from us, we’re all ears.
Affiliate memberships for 2021 are available! Funds from Affiliate Memberships go directly to education and outreach programming and activities! Thank you so much to Bonnie Strole and Kim Peterson for your 2021 support! For more information please see the attached flier & feel free to call any time.
Are you a community planner or work with storm water? Curious about Green Infrastructure and what that means or maybe just looking for some creative inspiration? There is a webinar this Wednesday from 2:30 — 3:45pm CT to discuss how these practices work: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/green-stormwater-infrastructure-a-natural-response-to-climate-risk-tickets-142734955093?keep_tld=1
Strip-tilling is becoming more and more popular with farmers, & for good reason! Bio-strip-tilling is a slightly different twist on that! Join us on a virtual shop visit tomorrow morning at 7:30 am CT to learn about using winterkill cover crops in rows with overwintering covers in between: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CL86IxS9RYSRygVCM6bGBA
#FieldWorkFriday last week went up in flames, literally!
Did you know fire actually IMPROVES habitat? If you’ve seen a lot of smoke lately, it probably our local farmers, landowners, and wildlife property managers out improving wildlife habitat in Newton County.
Prescribed burning improves the vigor and structure of native vegetation for nesting and brood rearing, removes dead plant litter and returns nutrients to soil, opens a forest understory to sunlight and wildlife friendly plants, decreases root competition and increases water filtration, and sets back invading woody cover in grasslands. Several farmers throughout the County are enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program — CP33 — which is all about improving habitat for upland song bird and game bird species (as well as all of the biology connected to them). Prescribed burns are a crucial part of maintaining great habitat for our wildlife!
Thanks for sharing the good work, Brian!