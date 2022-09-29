GOODLAND — Before Queen Elizabeth died, she herself planned every aspect of her funeral, a six-and-a-half-hour event. Nothing was going to be said or done without her consent or approval. She literally signed off on every detail.
The Goodland First Baptist Church will remember Queen Elizabeth: What she felt, what she thought, and the status of her faith.
On Oct. 9, Pastor Bob Rawlins will be bringing an unusual message on the subject of “What do I to say at my funeral?”
This may be shocking to some who are in the habit of deferring this subject by saying “I don’t want to talk about it!” This may be because of fear or unresolved grief. Whatever the reason, you may have neglected this subject. Do not let others speak for you or hope they will have something good to say about you when you are gone. You can have the last word, just like the Queen. Learn how you can do it too!
The issues are “What do I want my family, friends and associates and fellow community members to remember as I leave this life?” “What has been most important in my life?” “These are my feelings and I want you to know them.” “It is not what you take as you leave this world behind you. It’s what you leave behind you when you go.”
Learn from Queen Elizabeth. Come hear this message on “The Queen’s Last Word” on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Goodland First Baptist Church at 117 E. Union St. in Goodland.