NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction Co will close State Road 114 for a small structure replacement between C.R. 300 E and C.R. 400 E on or after Monday, July 25, according to information from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The road will be closed for approximately 30 days for a culvert replacement project and will reopen in late August. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 41, State Road 14 and State Road 55.

