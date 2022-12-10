Arrests

Benton County - Dec. 9, with the assistance of troopers from the Lafayette Post, State Police Detectives arrested Toni Walter, 56, from Attica, IN, and Donald Walter Jr., 57, from Attica, IN, for multiple felony theft charges.

According to police reports, the investigation by detectives from the Lafayette Post began in July of this year when the Indiana State Police was requested to investigate allegations that Toni had stolen large sums of money from Coogle Enterprises. Toni was the office manager/accountant for the company. The investigation revealed that Toni used multiple methods to steal funds from the company, including writing numerous unauthorized checks to Donald and herself. After the execution of multiple search warrants, the findings revealed that over $500,000 had been stolen from the company since 2017.

