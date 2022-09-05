“We had a really great start to the year,” said South Newton Elementary Principal Amber Dargo. There was an impressive amount of families for the annual back-to-school-night picnic; all teachers and staff did a nice job getting the building ready and welcoming students.
She thanked Jennifer LaReau for working out the bus schedule, calling it “a well-oiled machine.” LaReau took the position of transportation director earlier in the summer and has made bussing challenges look easy. All administrators are appreciative of her outside-the-box thinking and implementation of a simplified double route system.
Superintendent Casey Hall said, “She is a great addition to the administrative team.”
Mrs. Tansey Mulligan shared that her middle school staff had a retreat prior to the start of school, which they hadn’t done for the last two years due to Covid. Teachers were able to work together on proactive strategies that should make the year run more smoothly. Mulligan was most encouraged by the solutions teachers generated and their enthusiasm and commitment to working together to bring about positive changes for the school and students.
Dr. Jerry McKim, interim high school principal, has already gotten to know his teachers and their programs for students. He reported the services high school teachers and their classes do for the school and the communities, like Mrs. Link and her education professions and early childhood students who help teachers and students in all of the buildings. Miss Peregrine, media specialist, also helps the schools and the greater good with her recycling program through her service learning class. McKim also reported on the successes of FFA members and alumni who received awards: Kayla Florian, American Degree; Logan Shanley, Silver Division for Landscape Management (top 13 nationally); and Delaney Farmer, Gold Division for Swine Production (top 7 nationally). He closed with athletic successes, praising the football program’s win and possession of the county traveling trophy, and volleyball’s impressive team and season.
Campus safety coordinators, Mr. Bell and Mr. Nelson, implemented a new traffic flow system to help eliminate congestion and potential accidents in the main parking area. There are now three lanes of traffic, one exclusively for buses, one for student drop-offs, and the other for student and staff parking. The melee of cones defining these new lanes were in place prior to the back to school kick-off and families adapted well and were supportive of the initiative.