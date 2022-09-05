“We had a really great start to the year,” said South Newton Elementary Principal Amber Dargo. There was an impressive amount of families for the annual back-to-school-night picnic; all teachers and staff did a nice job getting the building ready and welcoming students.

She thanked Jennifer LaReau for working out the bus schedule, calling it “a well-oiled machine.” LaReau took the position of transportation director earlier in the summer and has made bussing challenges look easy. All administrators are appreciative of her outside-the-box thinking and implementation of a simplified double route system.

