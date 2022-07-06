At the May meeting of the South Newton Board of School Trustees, the board agreed and voted accordingly to increase the pay for the 78 passenger bus drivers effective for the duration of summer school. At the June meeting, the board again voted to offer 78 passenger drivers more money for the additional skill involved in their work. These drivers’ pay will increase by $15 per day.
In reflecting on the recent graduates from the Class of 2022, the extreme generosity of the surrounding community comes to mind. At the Senior Scholarship Night, more than $900,000 in scholarships were awarded to individuals in the class to help cover their expenses for the continuation of their education. Superintendent Hall and the members of the board are more than grateful and appreciative. Scholarship awards and donors are the Wyatt Hoaks Memorial, Newton County Extension Homemakers, Dr. Reed Memorial, Fowler State Bank of Kentland, Jamie Carlson Memorial, Marion J Eller/Newton County Historical Society, Entrepreneurship class (Mrs. Link), Jay C. Ruston National Honor Society, Jeff Wilson Memorial, South Newton Single Young Farmers, Indiana FFA Foundation, South Newton FFA Alumni, Co-Alliance Solutions, Tri Kappa/Karen Molter-Van Duyn Academic, Tri-Kappa Jeannette Batton Academic, Tri-Kappa Vocational, Phyllis McKee Excellence in Art, Dee & Gene Deno Memorial, Robert J Hayes Memorial, Rotary Zell, Rotary Ross Memorial, Kentand Rotary, Interact, Stowers Family, Brook Chamber of Commerce, 4-H Council, South Newton Music Boosters, Goodland Trinity Church, Suiter Farm Partnership, Kentland Bank, Michael E. Greene Memorial Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, South Newton Merit, Newton County Development, Community State Bank of Brook, Gordon & Ann Scott Memorial, Goodland Lions Club, Marci L. Bridgeman Memorial Parker Foundation, Orion Energy Group, Newton County Adult Education, Student Council, Rob Hays Memorial, Washington Township, Don Hartman Memorial, Miller Family, Jeff & Tess Welsh, Jasper County Art, Phyllis & Ross McKee Achievement, Vision Farm Management, Lilly Endowment Community, South Newton First Generation, Carol Long Hathaway, Newton County Student Leadership, Dr, Cecil & Mrs. Gladys Johnson Memorial, Thomas, Danis, & Margie Wilson, Sherry A. Power Hufnagel, Chuck & Larry Whaley Memorial, Craig A. Blann Memorial, Julia K & Richard Angle Memorial, Margaret Kindig Stonecipher, Grace Pampel Education, Morris E. Cornell, Patricia McCarty Memorial, Crown Point Community Foundation, Jim & Betty Dye Foundation, Chancellor’s Opportunity, as well as individual college monetary awards to students who will be attending the schools.
Summer school is wrapping up at South Newton and all are welcoming the month of July for rest and relaxation. There will be several new faces at the school when it reconveines in the fall. New hires for the corporation include Mrs. Sarah Taylor, grade 3; Ms. Morgan Moore, grade 4; Mr. Tim Taylor, grade 5; and Ms. Elizabeth Kunz, elementary life skills aide. At the middle school, new hires are Ms. Patricia Holloway, art; Ms. Kayla Serna, instructional aide, and Ms. Dawn Gerts, secretary. Mrs. Jennifer LaReau, bus driver, will be adding more to her responsibilities as the new director of transportation.