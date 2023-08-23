South Newton High School recently conducted a mock election to provide students with a hands-on experience with the voting system.
Last Wednesday, the students listened to speeches from candidates that were in the running for class officers. The following Friday, they then took to the voting booth to cast their votes.
“We had a typical voting booth set up in the cafeteria, just like something they would see at a polling place,” said South Newton Principal Joe Keller. “Each voter had to check in with their election officials, which were our teachers, our class sponsors. They were then given a ballot appropriate for their class and the offices that they needed to vote on.”
The county provided the same dividers used in local elections for the students to use, to really get a feel for what the process is like.
Keller views this as a positive experience for the students that provides some insight on what the electoral process is like when they become the age to vote.
“This was our chance to give them as much experience as we can in a traditional voting set up that they might see when they turn 18,” he said. “Usually they vote digitally, using a Google form or some other online questionnaire. So with this format, I think it gave them an opportunity to experience something similar to what it’ll be really be like at the polls.”
Keller, who took over as principal at the beginning of this school year, said this was just one of many crash courses in practical skills the school hopes to lay out for the students throughout the year.
“We’ve talked with the students this year about, you know, when they leave their schooling, whether they go college or not, there’s a lot of things that they may be expected to do that no one ever shows them how to do. So often times, they don’t get to experience those things until they actually have to do it and it can be really intimidating. Part of what we want to do this year, through our advisory period, is give them those experiences as close to real life as we can.”
Aside from the voting procedure, the school intends to provide other activities such as showing the students how to change a tire, or writing a check.
“These things just aren’t in the curriculum anymore,” Keller explained. “There isn’t a class per se that we can give them an opportunity to experience these things in before they actually have to do it in real life, so that’s what we’re hoping to accomplish.”