If you are trying for a more attractive lawn or more productive garden, soil sampling about every four years is a good practice. Soil test results from the same spot can vary over the course of the year and are somewhat dependent on the soil moisture and temperature. Because of this, it is a good practice to always sample at the same time of year and at similar environmental and soil conditions. For lawns, sample to a depth of 4”and for gardens sample to 6” depth. A decent soil sampling probe can be purchased online for under $25. Samples can also be taken using an ordinary shovel but it is a bit more of an artform.
I will use my own lawn as an example of how to sample. I want to send three samples to the lab. One from my vegetable garden and two separate soil samples from my lawn. I want to send two samples from my lawn because part of the yard looks decent while the side yard looks like an abandoned lot and I want to find out if there is something about the soil that might account for this difference. For the garden sample I will take 10-12 randomly located probes from all over the garden, mix them thoroughly in a new plastic bucket and then pack up about 2 cups of this soil in a Ziploc bag to send to the lab. It is a good idea to use a new plastic bucket to mix the soil samples in. This ensures that it is not contaminated with a detergent, solvent or other substance that may alter nutrient content of the soil sample. A common mistake that can cause unusual test results is mixing the soil in a galvanized bucket. The zinc of the bucket can flake off into the sample and cause false test readings. For the two lawn samples I will basically take the same approach but I will pull a few more samples for each (15-20). For lawn soil samples, scrape the grass and thatch to the side so that they are not included in the sample.